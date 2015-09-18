EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    09:58, 18 September 2015 | GMT +6

    Shymkent resident caught for storing heroin worth KZT 1 mln

    None
    None
    SKYMKENT. KAZINFORM A 45-year-old resident of Shymkent (male) was arrested for storing heroin at his home, municipal internal affairs department told Kazinform.

    The suspect was detained when police were conducting a search at his house and tracker dog Emid found a plastic fold with a grey-white powdery substance inside.Forensic examination revealed that it was heroin weighing 220 g. Street value of such amount of heroin is just under 1 mln tenge.The man can get up to 15 years of imprisonment, police say. 6 kg 760 g of heroin and 611 kg of marihuana have been seized by law-enforcement agencies since January 2015 in total.

    Tags:
    Turkestan region Police News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!