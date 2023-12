SHYKMENT. KAZINFORM – An earthquake measuring 6.0 on the MPV scale has hit southwest of Almaty city, Kazinform reports.

The quake with the epicenter in the territory of Afghanistan, 823 km southwest of Almaty city, was recorded at 2:02 am.

The earthquake reported hit at the depth of 150 km.

It was reported that residents of Shymkent city in Kazakhstan felt the tremors of the Afghan earthquake.