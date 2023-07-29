EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:49, 29 July 2023 | GMT +6

    Shymkent's Ordabasy may be fined by UEFA for fans' behaviour

    None
    Фото: sports.kz
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Shymkent’s Ordabasy football club may be imposed fines by the UEFA for the behavior of fans in home match vs. Poland’s Legia (2:2) in the second qualifying round of the Conference of League, Kazinform learned from Sports.kz.

    In the second half of the game, the referee did not award a penalty to Legia’s gates, after which fans of Ordabasy began to throw bottles and other things to the field. The referee even had to stop the game for a while.

    For such behavior of the fans, UEFA can punish the club with a fine and require complete or partial closure of the stands.

    The match between Ordabasy and Legia turned into a comeback with a scandal.

    Last year, Turkish Fenerbahçe were fined at €50,000 for similar behaviour of their fans. The stadium was partially closed for one match held under the auspices of UEFA.

    The French Nantes suffered a similar punishment last season for the behavior of the fans in the match vs Azerbaijani Qarabag.

    Last year, UEFA imposed more than €19,000 fine on the Kazakhstan Football Federation (KFF) for the behavior of fans during the UEFA Nations League home match vs. Moldova.


    Tags:
    Sport
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!