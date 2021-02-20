Shymkent to extend quarantine until March 8

SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM The new decree on prolongation of quarantine and restrictions in the territory of Shymkent was signed, Otyrar.kz reads.

Quarantine will be extended since 00:00 February 22 until 00:00 March 8.

People aged 65 and older are recommended to stay home. Wearing of masks and social distancing remain mandatory. The decree still bans holding mass events.

As earlier reported, 827 new coronavirus cases were detected in Kazakhstan in the last 24 hours, while 860 recovered.