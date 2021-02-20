EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:55, 20 February 2021 | GMT +6

    Shymkent to extend quarantine until March 8

    None
    None
    SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM The new decree on prolongation of quarantine and restrictions in the territory of Shymkent was signed, Otyrar.kz reads.

    Quarantine will be extended since 00:00 February 22 until 00:00 March 8.

    People aged 65 and older are recommended to stay home. Wearing of masks and social distancing remain mandatory. The decree still bans holding mass events.

    As earlier reported, 827 new coronavirus cases were detected in Kazakhstan in the last 24 hours, while 860 recovered.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Healthcare Coronavirus Top Story для ANSA
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!