Shymkent to host international exhibition of food industry

SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM - Shymkent will host the international exhibition of food industry for the first time.

On November 25-26, Shymkent will become a platform for signing lucrative contracts. On these days the city will host the international exhibition of food industry and agriculture titled "AgroProm Shymkent". The exhibition is divided into several sections. Thus, the section called Agro will feature greenhouses, agricultural machinery, equipment and innovations in the sphere. The section called Food will feature agricultural products of farmers and packaging materials. The third section called Horega will be dedicated to kitchen and retail equipment and to the latest selling automation technologies.

It was also noted that the regional administration of South Kazakhstan region will provide the platform for the participants of the exhibition for free. The organizers are confident that so big dialogue platform will allow to attract foreign investments and expand the export potential of Kazakhstani manufacturers, establish business contacts with foreign partners, which is altogether going to help economic development of the Kazakhstani food industry.