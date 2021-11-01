EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    16:14, 01 November 2021 | GMT +6

    Shymkent to host Kazakhstan Fencing Championships

    None
    None
    SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM – Shymkent has been chosen as the host city of the Kazakhstan Fencing Championships for men and women, Kazinform has learnt from the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    According to the press service of the committee, the Kazakhstan Fencing Championships will kick off in the city tomorrow, November 2.

    The championships is set to run for seven days through November 9.

    The event will bring together 420 athletes from 14 regions of the country and the cities of Shymkent, Almaty and the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan.

    Shymkent is renowned for its sports venues as the city frequently hosts various international and national sports events, for example, boxing championships.
    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Events Shymkent
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!