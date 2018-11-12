Shymkent to host Kazakhstan-Uzbekistan interregional cooperation forum

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The first Kazakhstan-Uzbekistan Interregional Cooperation Forum will take place in Shymkent on November 16, Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Aibek Smadiyarov informed at the briefing, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"As you know, during the state visit of President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev to Kazakhstan in March 2017, the heads of state reached accords on holding the forum of interregional cooperation between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan. At the same time, it was decided to hold the first forum at the level of the first deputy prime ministers of the two countries. It will be Shymkent to host the first forum on November 16," said Aibek Smadiyarov.

First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin and his Uzbek counterpart Achilbay Ramatov will lead the countries' delegations.

The event is dedicated to industrial cooperation.

"The forum is intended to intensify trade, economic and investment cooperation between the regions of the two countries, build up mutually advantageous and practical cooperation between the business communities and regions of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan; establish dialogue across a wide range of issues of regional cooperation and topical issues of bilateral relations, develop bilateral interaction in non-resource sectors of the economies, increase the value of interregional and cross-border investment, remove barriers to two-way trade, and improve the legal framework," added Aibek Smadiyarov.