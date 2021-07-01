Shymkent to prolong quarantine since July 2

SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM Shymkent extends quarantine restrictions as the new decree of the chief state sanitary doctor of the city is published, Kazinform reports.

Quarantine and restrictive measures are to be prolonged since July 2 until stabilization of the epidemiological situation. It bans any mass events, including birthday parties, weddings, etc. The decree restricts movement of people aged 65 and older.

It also restricts unvaccinated people from offices but for those who are medically contradicted or recovered from COVID-19 within the past 3 months. To this end unvaccinated employees should take PCR tests once a week.

The decree becomes effective since July 2.