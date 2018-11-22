Shymkent to start contributing to gov’t budget in 2025: Deputy Economy Minster

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Ministry of National Economy of the Republic of Kazakhstan claims Shymkent will become a contributor of the central government budget in 2025, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"From 2025, the city of Shymkent will be a budget contributor. It is a long period. For instance, Astana became a contributor in 2015. It depends on inter-budget relations and the development of the local economy. Presently, Shymkent's revenue is about KZT 70-80 billion, whereas expenditure amounts to approximately KZT 100 billion, that is, the difference is negative," First Deputy Minister of National Economy Ruslan Dalenov told journalists after a plenary session of the Majilis of the Parliament of Kazakhstan on Thursday.

He underlined that the expenditure of Shymkent will increase "since it is necessary to implement numerous projects, develop the city due to its higher status".

It is to be recalled that signing the respective decree in July 2018, Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev declared Shymkent as a city of national significance.