    13:25, 07 April 2021 | GMT +6

    Shymkent to toughen quarantine restrictions

    SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM Chief state sanitary doctor of Shymkent city signed the decree on stiffening preventive measures to curb coronavirus infection from 00:00 April 12, 2021 until 00:00 April 26, 2021, Kazinform reports.

    The decree bans mass gatherings (iftar, birthday parties, weddings, etc.), restricts movement of people aged 65 and above.

    Wearing of masks, social distancing and use of sanitizers at public places, public transport are obligatory.

    It also decrees to disinfect shopping malls, food and non-food stores, public places every day.


    Kazakhstan Coronavirus
