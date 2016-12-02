Sia records song for The Eagle Huntress documentary

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Sia has recorded a new song Angel by the Wings for the documentary film, The Eagle Huntress, about a teenage girl Aisholpan Nurgaiv from the nomad Kazakh minority residing in Mongolia.

The Australian singer recorded the song specifically for the documentary directed by Otto Bell.



The Eagle Huntress follows the extraordinary true story of Aisholpan, the first female in twelve generations of her Kazakh family trying to become an eagle hunter and participate in the Golden Eagle competition.



The Eagle Huntress opened in New York and Los Angeles on October 28. According to Billboard, its world premiere will be held on January 24 at the Sundance Film Festival.



Director Otto Bell thanked Sia for writing and recording the song: "I'm incredible grateful that Sia took the time to write and record this very special song. It's a wonderful vote of confidence for our documentary."



Earlier it was reported that Star Wars' actress Daisy Ridley signed on as executive producer of the documentary and lent her voice as a narrator. Ridley admitted that she had been deeply moved by the story and wanted to be a part of this beautiful film.



Sia Furler is renowned for her mega hits Titanium, Chandelier and Elastic Heart.



By Tatyana Kudrenok



