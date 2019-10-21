Siberia dam collapse injury toll rises to 26

KRASNOYARSK. KAZINFORM The number of injured in a dam collapse at an artisanal gold mine in Russia’s Krasnoyarsk Region in Siberia has risen from 16 to 26 people, the regional branch of the Health Ministry told TASS on Monday.

«Ten more people sought medical help. Five people <…> have light injuries. Five more were hospitalized <…>, there is no threat to their lives,» the ministry said, TASS reports.

A dam collapsed on the Seiba River at about 2 a.m. local time on Saturday, flooding the cabins of an artisanal mining camp in a remote area of the Krasnoyarsk Region in eastern Siberia. Two dormitories where miners lived were swept away by the flood waters. According to the latest reports, 15 people have been killed and six more are still missing.

At least 16 people sought medical aid right after the incident; four of them were flown to the regional capital of Krasnoyarsk by a helicopter.