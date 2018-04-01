Siberia’s Kemerovo region governor resigns after shopping mall blaze

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Aman Tuleyev, the governor of the Kemerovo Region in Siberia has tendered his resignation on Sunday in the wake of the March 25 shopping mall fire that left 64 people dead, Kazinform has learnt from TASS.

"Kemerovo Region Governor Aman Tuleyev requested Russian President Vladimir Putin to dismiss him at his own request," the regional administration's press service said. Later, Russian President Vladimir Putin accepted the Governor's resignation. The President appointed Vice Governor Sergey Tsivilev as the acting Governor.

Tuleyev, 73, served as the region's governor since 1997. Rumors of his possible resignation have regularly circulated in recent years due to the official's poor health. The latest wave of rumors was sparked by the deadly fire in Kemerovo.

Tuleyev said the decision to resign was "the only correct decision" under the present circumstances.

"It is impossible to remain at the governor's position with such a heavy weight on the shoulders. This would be morally wrong," he said.