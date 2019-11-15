Siberian theatre to perform in Kazakhstan for the first time

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The reciprocal tour of the Hvorostovsky Krasnoyarsk State Opera and Ballet Theatre will take place at Astana Opera, Kazinform refers to the website of the Astana Opera.

On November 29 the creative team will present Borodin’s opera Prince Igor at the Astana Opera Grand Hall. On December 1, Glazunov’s ballet Raymonda, staged by the outstanding choreographer Yuri Grigorovich, will be offered to the attention of residents and guests of the capital.

Let us remind that just recently the Astana Opera team performed with great success at the First Dmitri Hvorostovsky International Festival. Thus, on October 23 and 25, Kazakh artists presented Tchaikovsky’s opera Eugene Onegin in the Krasnoyarsk Opera and Ballet Theatre, and on October 24, a symphonic program of works by national and Western European classical composers was featured for the audience at the Krasnoyarsk Regional Philharmonic.

In turn, guest performers will present to the capital’s listeners Borodin’s monumental classical opera Prince Igor, a landmark production for the Krasnoyarsk Opera and Ballet Theatre. It was the premiere of this opera that opened the first season, and the history of this temple of art began. After many years, the work remains popular with the audience and is a hallmark of the Russian venue. The opera was shown for the first time long before the official opening of the theatre, namely on August 12, 1978, on the day of the 350th anniversary of Krasnoyarsk, for those who had been building the opera house. The premiere of the new production, which the team will offer the audience in the Kazakhstani capital, took place in June 2013 and was dedicated to the 35th anniversary of the theatre. In February 2018, the theatre was named after Dmitri Hvorostovsky, it was on this stage that the outstanding singer began his journey to world fame.

The Krasnoyarsk version of the opera Prince Igor is a spectacular, large-scale production, in which a huge number of artists are involved. The opera is filled with vivid and diverse choral scenes and ballet numbers, among which the most famous are the Polovtsian Dances and the song of the Polovtsian captives Fly Away on the Wings of the Wind performed by the choir.

For ballet aficionados, the Russian company suggests attending Glazunov’s romantic ballet Raymonda, the plot of which is based on a knightly legend about a girl waiting for her beloved’s return from a campaign. In one of the most spectacular and complex to perform productions, the choreographer creates a medieval atmosphere using classical dance movements, masterfully interspersing Spanish-Arabic and Hungarian motifs in the ballet.

The ballet is created with the use of choreography by Marius Petipa, revised by the Choreographer of the production – People’s Artist of the USSR, Honoured Worker of Kazakhstan, laureate of State Prizes of the USSR and Russia, Holder of the Order of Dostyk Yuri Grigorovich. Musical Director and Conductor – Anatoly Chepurnoy, Set Designer – Dmitry Cherbadzhi, Simon Virsaladze’s costumes are recreated by Revival Costume Designer Lyudmila Ius, Conductor – Alexander Yudasin. The premiere at the Krasnoyarsk Theatre took place on November 7, 2018.