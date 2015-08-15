EN
    13:32, 15 August 2015 | GMT +6

    Siberian tiger cub slain in Russia&#39;s Far East

    KHABAROVSK. KAZINFORM - A Siberian tiger cub from a species threatened by extinction was found shot dead in the Khabarovsk region of Russia's Far East, local officials said on Friday.

    Cycling tourists found the cub, less than 8 months old, on July 29, filmed the body on their cell phones and alerted police. Officers were unable to find the body but video material was enough to open a criminal case. Siberian tigers are on the Red List of endangered species and are legally protected under Russian law. Slaying is punishable by seven years in jail and a $31,000 fine, TASS reports.

    Tags:
    Russia World News
