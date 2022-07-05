Sidewalk expansion, bike lane demarcation works planned in Kazakh capital

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The Kazakh capital is to cut the number of abandoned sites and vacant lots this year, the city's office of environment and subsoil use informed, Kazinform correspodnent reports.

«Great attention is attached to the landscaping of streets and public spaces and the creation of a barrier-free environment for comfort movement of all groups of the population. As part of the urban planning program, the urbanization center carried out work on expanding sidewalks, allocating bike lanes, and creating the necessary infrastructure,» informed in the office.

Substantial work is ongoing to beautify and develop the sidewalk space on Barayeva Street with the creation of conditions for the movement of all layers of citizens.

«Elevated pedestrian crossings are installed at peripheral entries. New public spaces with swings, sunshades, rest zones, and playing places appear as well as landscaping work is underway,» it added.



