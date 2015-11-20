Siemens ready to invest in Almaty development

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Mayor of Almaty city Bauyrzhan Baibek has received today a delegation of German transnational concern Siemens. The parties discussed the issues of development and enhancement of cooperation in various sectors, the Mayor's Office informs

The representatives of Siemens expressed interest and readiness to join Almaty 2020 Development Program presented by the Mayor yesterday, November 19. According to a press release, the German company plans to join Smart City project in public transport, light rail transport, healthcare and utilities sectors. Siemens' long-term strategy in Kazakhstan is based on development of local competence.