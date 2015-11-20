EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    20:30, 20 November 2015 | GMT +6

    Siemens ready to invest in Almaty development

    None
    None
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM Mayor of Almaty city Bauyrzhan Baibek has received today a delegation of German transnational concern Siemens. The parties discussed the issues of development and enhancement of cooperation in various sectors, the Mayor's Office informs

    The representatives of Siemens expressed interest and readiness to join Almaty 2020 Development Program presented by the Mayor yesterday, November 19. According to a press release, the German company plans to join Smart City project in public transport, light rail transport, healthcare and utilities sectors. Siemens' long-term strategy in Kazakhstan is based on development of local competence.

    Tags:
    Almaty News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!