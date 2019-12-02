EN
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    13:58, 02 December 2019 | GMT +6

    Sign language tours for hearing-impaired people offered at Astana-Bayterek monument

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Sign language tours for hearing-impaired people have been launched at Astana-Bayterek monument as part of Accessible Environment project, Kazinform reports.

    The project is dedicated to the International Day of Persons with Disabilities marked December 3 and the First President’s Day of Kazakhstan marked December 1.

    The administration of Astana-Bayterek has announced the implementation of a socially important project – audio description tours in Kazakh, Russian and English for the blind and visually-impaired persons.

    Alongside, the administration is planning to launch sign language tours for hearing-impaired tourists beginning from December 2019.

    Bayterek monument is a unique architectural structure, the national symbol and key tourism site of the Kazakh capital. More than 500,000 tourists from Kazakhstan, CIC and non-CIS countries visit the monument every year.

    Tourism Nur-Sultan Tourism and Sport
