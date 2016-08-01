Signing of a package of new cooperation documents between Tajikistan and Indonesia

DUSHANBE. KAZINFORM - At the end of the meetings and negotiations at the highest level, a package of new important documents on cooperation was signed and a Joint Statement of the Republic of Tajikistan and the Republic of Indonesia was adopted in the presence of the President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon and President of Indonesia Joko Widodo.

Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan and the Government of the Republic of Indonesia on the exemption of visa requirements for holders of diplomatic and service passports was signed by the Foreign Ministers of Tajikistan and Indonesia.



A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan and Indonesia on cooperation in the field of training of diplomatic personnel, an MoU on cooperation between the State Committee for National Security of Tajikistan (SCNS) and Indonesia National Counter-terrorism Agency (BNPT) in the fight against terrorism, and an MoU between the Financial Monitoring Department of the National Bank of Tajikistan (NBT) and the Financial Transaction Reports and Analysis Center (INTRAC) of the Republic of Indonesia on cooperation in exchanging information and combating money laundering and terrorism financing were also signed.



At the end of the ceremony of signing of bilateral cooperation documents, the President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon and President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo held a press conference on the results of meetings and negotiations for a wide range of domestic and foreign media, Kazinform has learnt from Khovar.