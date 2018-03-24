Silent book workshop takes place at Riyadh International Book Fair

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - As part of its ongoing efforts to extend the experience of silent books to the region, the UAE Board on Books for Young People, UAEBBY, in collaboration with the UAE Ministry of Culture and Knowledge Development, MCKD, has held a three-day workshop on ‘silent books' at the Riyadh International Book Fair to encourage Saudi illustrators and publishers to produce stories that rely on images rather than text, WAM reports.

The workshop, held on the sidelines of UAEBBY's participation at the fair, which ran from 14th to 24th March, was presented by Finnish artist and illustrator Emmi Jormalainen who has a Master's degree in graphic design and is specialised in authoring comic books and children's books illustration.

The workshop showed how designs and illustrations can be as effective as written content in telling a story and conveying emotions. Silent books can also encourage children to be more imaginative in their interpretations of plot, characters and outcomes. Jormalainen taught the participants the steps of creating a silent book, starting with the ideas and events and concluding with its design.

Marwa Al Aqroubi, President of the UAEBBY, said that these books enable a wider range of young people to understand concepts and enjoy the same stories without the potential barriers of language and culture.

"While literature has a beauty of its own, we must remember that art in its most traditional sense is visual and the messages we derive from a painting or a drawing are as vivid and meaningful as the words that would describe them. One of the greatest applications for silent books is for children under school-age who may be able to fully enjoy a book several times," she explained.

Al Aqroubi went on to say that for illustrators, graphic designers and publishers attending the workshop, it not only opens up a new world of creativity, it enables them to implement the skills they have learned at the workshop to create and publish their own silent books.