Silent heart attacks may increase stroke risk: Study

ANKARA. KAZINFORM - Silent or unrecognized heart attacks may increase future risk of stroke among adults 65 and older, a study by the American Stroke Association said on Thursday, Anadolu reports.

A silent heart attack, also known as a silent myocardial infarction, has no, minimal or unrecognized symptoms, said the study based on health data of more than 4,200 adults.

An electrocardiogram (ECG) or some form of imaging of the heart like an echocardiogram or a cardiac magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) is needed for diagnosis, it added.

«Long-term risk of death can be as high after a silent heart attack as it is with a recognized heart attack, and it turns out silent heart attacks are more frequent than traditional chest-crushing heart attacks in older adults,» said study author Alexander E. Merkler.

«We found having a silent heart attack increases stroke risk, suggesting silent heart attacks may need to be recognized as a new risk factor for stroke,» added Merkler, who is an assistant professor of neurology at Weill Cornell Medicine in New York City.

Participants in the study who had evidence of a silent heart attack had a 47% increased risk of developing a stroke, compared to adults who did not have a silent heart attack.

The study found that patients with evidence of a silent heart attack found on an ECG should be considered as having an increased risk of stroke.