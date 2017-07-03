Silk Road 2017 Rally to cover 3 regions of Kazakhstan

PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM The Kazakhstan stage of international motor rally "Silk Road 2017. Moscow-Astana-Xi'an" is planned to go through three regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

In Pavlodar region, it will be held en route Ekibastuz-Bayanaul district-Mayski district on July 12, Pavlodar Regional Physical Education and Sports Department says.

The race route is laid along earthen, field, steppe and desert roads. As a rule, the route passes along secondary roads, where there is no local traffic. In general, the race route bypasses rural settlements. However, in some sections the rally will be anyway held near populated areas, while crossing asphalt roads.

The best racing drivers piloting 150 cars and trucks from 40 countries are participating in the international competition: 80 racing offroaders, 30 racing trucks and 30 international cars "Press". The rally will be accompanied by 6 security helicopters.

In addition to Pavlodar region, the Kazakhstan stage of the international rally "Silk Way 2017. Moscow - Astana - Xi'an" will cover Akmola and Karaganda regions.