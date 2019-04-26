Silk Road creates new global reality, Nazarbayev

BEIJING. KAZINFORM At the opening of the II Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation, First President of Kazakhstan-Leader of the Nation Nursultan Nazarbayev talked about his vision of prospects for global integration on the large Eurasian subcontinent, Kazinform correspondent in China reports.

"President of Russia has just said about synergy of the Eurasian Economic Union and the Silk Road Economic Belt. It is obvious. The main transport routes run through the territory of the EAEU. (...) We see that the Silk Road once again changes the global structure, creates new global reality. It actually refutes many theories of globalization failure, tough regionalism," Nursultan Nazarbayev said.



As earlier reported, the Forum brings 37 Heads of State and Government.