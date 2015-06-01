Silk Road Economic Belt initiative generates intense public interest - expert

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Silk Road Economic Belt Initiative has generated intense public interest, believes Azamat Nurpeissov, the leading economic expert of the World Economy and Policy Institute under the Fund of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

"China's initiative to build the Silk Road Economic Belt has sparked great interest in the world. Recall that Chinese President Xi Jinping unveiled the initiative while delivering a lecture at the Nazarbayev University in Astana. This fact demonstrates that China sees Kazakhstan as an important strategic partner in this project," Mr. Nurpeissov noted. In his words, the initiative has generated great interest among economists, experts and politicians in all corners of the world. "Within the Silk Road Economic Belt initiative China proposed two ambitious projects - the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) and the $40-billion Silk Road Fund. In total, 56 countries supported the AIIB," Mr. Nurpeissov elaborated.