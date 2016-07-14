Silk Road - Hua Shan Cup-2016: Tajikistan defeated Turkmenistan

DUSHANBE. KAZINFORM - At the second round of the international tournament "Silk Road - Hua Shan Cup-2016", which is taking place in the Chinese city of Weinan, a youth football team of Tajikistan (U-16) won a difficult victory over the team of Turkmenistan with a score 3:2.

In the other match of the day, the players of South Korea beat the hosts of the tournament - team of China - 1:0.

Thus, regardless the results of the matches of the last round, the team of South Korea, scoring six points, became the winner of the "Silk Road - Hua Shan Cup-2016". The teams of Tajikistan and China will play for the second place. To win the "silver" medals Zayniddin Rahimov's wards need only a victory. This match will be held on Friday, July 15. The match will begin at 16:35 Dushanbe time.



We will remind that according to the regulations the competitions in Weinan are being held in one round, Kazinform has learnt from khovar.tj.