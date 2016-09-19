Silk Road map worth $18M to be showcased at Chinese expo

DUNHUANG. KAZINFORM - The first Silk Road International Cultural Expo will be unveiled in Dunhuang, the country-level city in northwestern Gansu Province, Western China on September 20-21.

The two-day event is the only high-profile exhibition that will be organized within the framework of implementation of the One Belt, One Road initiative proposed by China.



Over 8,000 artifacts, works of art and paintings, including a hand drawn map of the Silk Road worth $18 million will be showcased at the event.



The exhibition hall occupying the area of 36,000 sq.m. will be divided into four sections. The exhibit items from foreign countries and 15 Chinese provinces will be arranged into categories, including antiques, fabrics, china ware, photos, publications, animation and creative design.



The showpieces from national museums and private collections from France, Mexico, Nepal, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Italy, Germany, Greece and Iran will be on display until October 10.



It should be noted that Dunhuang is best known for the nearby Mogao Caves that became one of the UNESCO World Heritage Sites in 1987.















