    14:37, 24 February 2019 | GMT +6

    Silk Road Music Contest brings together 9 countries

    PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM The Silk Road international music contest-festival has started in Pavlodar on Saturday. It will last until February 27, Kazinform reports.

    It brings together above 600 young musicians from Kazakhstan, Russia, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan Uzbekistan, Lithuania, Azerbaijan, and Turkey. The jury consists of 34 famous teachers, musicians and professors.

    Intense master classes will be held as part of the music festival to raise skills of those attending.

    Grand prix winners will be invited to take part in concerts abroad, the organizers said.

