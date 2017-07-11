Silk Road Rally participants arrive in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The third stage of the Silk Road transcontinental rally-marathon has finished in Russia, the press office of the Astana Presidential Club reports.

The total length of the third stage was 876,75 kilometers, of which 329 km fell to the special stage.

The route "Ufa-Kostanay" consisted of high-speed trails with frequent changes of direction, fast and technical sections among bushes and vegetation. The route required maximum concentration of navigators as it was easy to keep the correct course in high grass.

"Today everyone went very quickly. The tire pressure is 4 bars, sometimes soils are harder, there is high grass in places, technical areas, a series of sharp turns, lots of fords and it is clearly visible that the caravan pressed the right pedal. I wouldn't say that we lost something, we just drove in a safe mode and kept up with the truck of Gerard de Rooy," said the pilot of Astana Motorsports team Arthur Ardavichus.

Kazakhstani crew took the ninth place in the stage and is currently seventh in general classification.

After completing the special stage, the rally caravan crossed the Russian-Kazakh border and arrived at the bivouac in Kostanay. It should be noted that Kazakhstan's special stages are longer than Russian ones, which requires riders to be more self-sufficient, attentive and able to adapt to changing road surfaces.

On the next stage of the Silk Road, the participants will drive the longest route of the race - from Kostanay to Astana, the capital of Kazakhstan, pilots will have to pass 909 kilometers, and 373 of them will be a special stage.

The bivouac of the marathon will be located in the capital of the state, Astana city, where the crew of the Silk Road will arrive today, July 11.









