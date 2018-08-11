EN
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    13:58, 11 August 2018 | GMT +6

    Silk Road visas under consideration in CIS

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The creation of common visa space in Central Asia was discussed at a recent session of the CIS Tourism Council in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, BelTA has learned from TASS.

    After the meeting, a representative of the Kazakh Culture and Sport Ministry stated that work is in progress on so-called Silk Road visas, which capabilities will match those of the Schengen Area visas in the European Union. If a tourist gets a visa to enter a Central Asia country, he or she should then be able to freely travel to other countries in the region, too.

    The Kazakh Government has backed the idea and is waiting for Uzbekistan's approval now. The two countries tightly cooperate to implement this initiative.

    As far as visa agreements between Tajikistan and other Central Asia countries are concerned, the Tourism Development Committee of Tajikistan is now preparing the relevant proposal for the government.

    The creation of common visa space will be discussed during the next session of the CIS Tourism Council in Samarkand, Uzbekistan in 2019.

    CIS Integration
