Silk Way Rally to run across Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - In 2018, the management of Silk Way Rally together with Kazakhstani partners will hold two large transnational rally marathons in Kazakhstan, SPORTINFORM reports.

The first will be Silk Road 2018 international rally raid, within which a convoy of sports equipment and accompanying vehicles will go across Kazakhstan to the starting point of the rally in Xian, while the second rally will have Beijing-Almaty-St. Petersburg route in September 2018, when new types of special equipment will be tested.

Within the September project, the management team of Silk Road Rally is preparing the route for the rally, which includes preparation of a road book for the marathon competitors and a complete set of documents for the race headquarters, organizing a convoy across Kazakhstan and conducting reconnaissance of the route.

Both projects entail much joint organizational and technical work with the Ministry of Culture and Sport of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Motor Transport Federation of Kazakhstan. To implement the projects, the management of Silk Way Rally is productively cooperating with its long-term partner ALMALY Asset Management Company led by Kairat Boranbayev, and colleagues in Kazakhstan.

It is to be recalled that in 2016, the competitors of the transnational marathon called the Silk Road took part in the most challenging race in the world. The 2016 Silk Way Rally route ran across Kazakhstan with bivouacs in the cities of Kostanay, Astana, Balkhash, and Almaty. In 2017, the pilots said there were uncommonly interesting and hard special stages, while the navigators admired the surprises and navigational traps prepared by the organizers of each stage of the rally that also ran through the territory of Kazakhstan: Kostanay, Astana, Semey, and Urzhar.



