Silk Way TV Channel introduces a new weekly news roundup

The Silk Way TV Channel introduces a New Time weekly news and updates roundup in English to deliver the latest news from Kazakhstan and Central Asia.

The New Time program will be broadcast once a week on Fridays starting today, September 22. New Time is set to deliver the latest political, economic, cultural, and sports news from Kazakhstan and abroad. It will also feature analytical reviews of the leading local and international experts.

Its mission is to take its niche in the international media space and respond to the growing interest in Central Asia, the dynamically developing region that attracts more and more attention from the international audience.

The New Time will be broadcast in 118 states of the world.

The Silk Way is the country’s first national satellite TV Channel which broadcasts in 118 countries around the world in five languages, including English.