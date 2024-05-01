Silk Way TV channel launches Turkish language broadcasting

Kazakh TV channel Silk Way is to broadcast in the Turkish language starting from May 1, 2024, Kazinform News Agency reports.

Silk Way is the first satellite TV channel in Kazakhstan, which is a part of the country’s major media holding – the TV and Radio Complex of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

The channel’s content consists of information and analytics programs, documentary films and informative projects on art, culture and tourism.

According to Jibek Joly/Silk Way CEO Yerkezhan Kuntugan, Turkish-language broadcasting is set to increase the audience of the channel, which already offers content in five languages, including Kazakh, Russia, English, Uzbek and Kyrgyz.

The content broadcast on the channel is renewed on a regular basis. So, in January this year the Reporter With President English-language program offering exclusive footages of talks and meetings of the Head of State at the high level.

Besides, this year a new season of the popular travel TV show Oryol i Reshka. Kazakhs (lit. Heads and Tails) has been launched in all languages of broadcasting.