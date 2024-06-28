Silk Way TV channel to air teleconference bwt Astana and Beijing

A teleconference with the participation of Kazakhstani and Chinese experts is set to be aired on Silk Way and CGTN ahead of the SCO Summit in Astana. Issues of security and stability in the region, joint countering of the ‘three forces of evil', expansion of trade and economic cooperation between the SCO member countries are expected to be discussed, Kazinform News Agency reports.

Among the topics of discussion will be the promotion of professional partnership between Silk Way and CGTN TV channels. In particular, the film Symphony of the Silk Road: the First Decade and the studio talk show Shanghai Spirit are to be aired on Silk Way.

The teleconference between Astana and Beijing is to be broadcast live on Silk Way TV channel at 7:00pm Astana time on June 28 for the Kazakhstani audience and at 1:00am Astana time on June 29 for the foreign audience.

Silk Way is the first international satellite TV broadcaster, offering content in six languages, including Kazakh, Russia, English, Uzbek, Kyrgyz and Turkish in more than 118 countries.

СGTN is a global Chinese TV network, broadcasting in over 160 countries and regions of the world.