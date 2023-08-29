Silk Way TV Channel to air The Spirit of Astana International Festival

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On August 30, Silk Way TV Channel will air The Spirit of Astana International Festival of Contemporary Ethnic Music, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The summer stage of EXPO-2017 site will bring together popular TURAN (Kazakhstan), ABBOS (Uzbekistan), BINT EL FUNK (Israel), KEREKES BAND (Hungary), MGZAVREBI (Georgia) and DJ PUZA (Kazakhstan) music bands.

The bright show will offer a variety of cultural treasures of the peoples of the world. The guests of the Festival will be able to join master classes on felting and leatherworking, ceramic art, painting, textile painting and flower arrangement and buy handmade items at the artisans’ exhibition.

The Spirit of Asia is the international multicultural project called to unite people of various age categories and ethnic groups and interests in a common aspiration to musical and cultural enrichment and enabling them to enjoy authentic and unique music.

The concert will begin at 05:00 pm. Jibek Joly and Silk Way TV channels are the main information partners of the event.