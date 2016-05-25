Simona Halep defeats Kazakhstani Diyas at Roland Garros

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani tennis player Zarina Diyas crashed out of the 2016 Roland Garros in Paris, France, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

In the second-round match Diyas was toppled by former world №2 and 6th-seeded Simona Halep at the Philippe-Chatrier Court on Wednesday.

Halep who struggled in the first set managed to snatch the initiative and eliminate the Kazakhstani in straight sets 7-6, 6-2.

The Romanian took their head to head rivalry to 3:0. She will next play against Japanese Naomi Osaka.

Meanwhile, Yulia Putintseva remains the only Kazakhstani in the Women's Singles draw. She is expected to face Latvian Anastasija Sevastova in the second round.