Simplification of visa regime could help expand contacts between Kazakhstan and EU - K. Dzhakupov

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Majilis Speaker Kabibulla Dzhakupov received Head of the EU Delegation in Kazakhstan Traian Hristea today, the press service of the Majilis informs.

Having congratulated the foreign diplomat on his appointment K. Dzhakupov expressed his confidence that the work of T. Hristea would help to strengthen the political dialogue and interaction between Kazakhstan and the EU.

The interlocutors noted the importance of signed the day before agreement on expansion of partnership and cooperation between Kazakhstan and the EU. K. Dzhakupov and T. Hristea expressed their readiness to step up the process of ratification of the new document in the Majilis of Kazakhstan and the European Parliament, which is going to help to effectively realize the potential of the new agreement.

Besides, T. Hristea emphasized that Kazakhstan was the first country in Central Asia that signed such an agreement. It was also noted that the EU was the biggest trade and investment partner of Kazakhstan. The gross inflow of investments from the European countries in the economy of Kazakhstan topped USD 102 billion.

According to K. Dzhakupov, simplification of the visa regime between Kazakhstan and the EU could also help to expand contacts between representatives of business structures and average citizens, and strengthen cultural ties.

He also told the foreign diplomat about the existing state programs in Kazakhstan such as "Nurly Zhol" and program on accelerated industrial development, liberalization of tax and labour laws for foreign investors and about the work of the parliamentarians in terms of the support of the National Plan "100 specific steps".

Discussing the theme of development of inter-parliamentary diplomacy T. Hristea highly praised the results of the 13 th sitting of the committee for parliamentary cooperation between Kazakhstan and the EU, which took place in September 2015.