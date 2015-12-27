EN
    18:30, 27 December 2015 | GMT +6

    Since 2008, national screening revealed more than 1 mln 700 thousand people with various diseases

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM More than 40 mln 800 thousand medical screenings have been held in Kazakhstan under the Implementation of the National Screening and Salamatty Kazakhstan Healthcare Development programs. All the examinations are fully financed from the national budget.

    The program was launched in 2008 and was aimed at early identification of cardio-circulatory system diseases, breast cancer and cervical cancer. In 2011, the list of examinations was expanded and includes now revelation of diabetes, glaucoma, colorectal cancer and hepatitis B, C.

    The target group is men and/or women of certain age, who are mostly susceptible to some or other diseases.

    40,819,218 screening examinations have been conducted over the years of the program’s implementation. They revealed 1,777,475 people with various diseases.

