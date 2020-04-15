Singapore begins imposing hefty fines for not wearing masks

BANGKOK. KAZINFORM Singapore began imposing fines of S$300 ($212) from Wednesday on people who do not wear masks when they leave their homes during a month-long partial lockdown implemented in the city-state to stem the spread of COVID-19.

«We had already updated our advisory on masks earlier... and that's why we went out to distribute reusable mask to everyone and that exercise has completed over the weekend,» National Development Minister Lawrence Wong, who is the head of Singapore's cross-government coronavirus taskforce, said on Tuesday, EFE-EPA reports.