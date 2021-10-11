Singapore hosts Tulipmania 2021 expo highlighting Kazakhstan’s cultural heritage and natural sites

SINGAPORE. KAZINFORM The opening ceremony of «Tulipmania – 2021» display took place in Singapore.

The thematic exhibition, which takes place in the world-famous Gardens by the Bay, is held as part of the celebration of the 30th anniversary of independence of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Kazakh MFA’s press service reports.

The opening ceremony was attended by representatives of parliament, academic and business circles, the diplomatic corps, general Singaporean public and Kazakh diaspora.

The Guest of honor of the event was Minister in Prime Minister’s Office, Second Minister for Finance and Second Minister for National Development of the Republic of Singapore Indranee Rajah.

The annual exhibition held in the Gardens by the Bay is an important event in the cultural calendar of Singapore. The theme of the current exhibition dedicated to the cultural heritage and natural attractions of our country was not chosen by chance: few people know that the homeland of tulips is the Kazakh steppes, from where, in ancient times, this unique flower was brought to Europe and gained wide popularity. Felix Lo, CEO of Gardens by the Bay, expressed confidence that according estimates, despite the current restrictions against the pandemic, from 100 to 200 thousand Singaporeans and foreign tourists will visit the exhibition.

An event of this scale is being held in Singapore for the first time in the history of bilateral cooperation. In honor of the event in the famous Gardens by the Bay with an area of 101 hectares, located in the central district of the island, the reconstruction of the traditional bazaars of the Great Silk Road was carried out, a model of the Mausoleum of Khoja Ahmed Yasawi was built, a traditional Kazakh yurt was installed. Various ethnographic materials, objects of Kazakh life presented at the international exhibition help to recreate the spirit of that time.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Singapore Arken Arystanov expressed confidence that the exhibition will leave its mark in the relations between the two countries and will undoubtedly contribute to the promotion of cultural and humanitarian cooperation, as well as promotion of the country as a remarkable tourist destination and a critical link of the Silk Road, a country with a rich cultural, spiritual and natural heritage.

A significant contribution to the organization of the display was made by representatives of the Kazakh diaspora living in Singapore. The Kazakh yurt with interior decoration was made specially for this exhibition by the masters of the domestic company «Sheberler auly» and was delivered to the island by plane.

The concert of national music performed by Kazakhstanis was highly appreciated by the guests who attended the opening ceremony.

The exhibition will last until November 14.