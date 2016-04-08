Singapore interested in participating in EXPO-2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM A Kazakh delegation headed by Commissioner of the International Specialized Exhibition EXPO 2017 Rapil Zhoshybayev paid a visit to the Republic of Singapore on April 6-7, 2016.

During the visit, Zhoshybayev met with Senior State Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohamad Maliki Osman, President of the National Association of Travel Agents of Singapore Devinder Ohri, leadership of the Ministry of Trade and Industry responsible for participation of Singapore in EXPO 2017 and business circles.

At the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Singapore the parties exchanged views on prospects of further bilateral cooperation and participation of the Singapore side in EXPO 2017. The Commissioner informed the partner about the preparation progress to the Exhibition in Astana. Osman, in his turn, expressed interest in participation in the International Exhibition and stressed significance of this event for the whole international community.

At the Ministry of Trade and Industry of Singapore that is in charge of participation of the country in international exhibitions, a presentation of EXPO 2017 was organized. During the meeting, it was mentioned that since 2007 Singapore was actively developing «green» energy, the state allocated 3,4 bln U.S. dollars from the budget to its development. The sector provides 18,000 jobs. The sides agreed that EXPO 2017 would serve as an excellent platform for showcasing best practices and technologies of Singapore in the sphere of «green» energy.

A meeting at the National Association of Tour Agents (NATA) of Singapore was focused on opportunities for sharing experience in the sphere of tourism, attracting tour operators of Singapore for cooperation and opening direct flights between two states. Following the results of the meeting, a Memorandum of Cooperation in the field of tourism between the Astana «EXPO-2017» National Company and NATA was signed. The document is supposed to provide promotion of EXPO 2017 as well as Kazakhstan itself as a promising tourist destination in Singapore.







Source: www.mfa.gov.kz

