Singapore is committed to maintain strategic partnership with Kazakhstan, Lee Hsien Loong

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met Senior Minister of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.

President Tokayev stressed that he commends the cooperation with Singapore – the time-tested and reliable partner of Kazakhstan in Asia. According to him, the recent change in leadership was an important milestone for Singapore.

Taking the opportunity, Head of State Tokayev congratulated Lee Hsien Loong on assuming office as the Senior Minister of Singapore. He noted that the leadership of third generation has preserved and developed the best features of Lee Kuan Yew’s legacy – a successful and dynamic nation based on equality, meritocracy, effective management and social harmony.

Tokayev pointed out that Lee Hsien Loong has made great contribution to the comprehensive partnership between Kazakhstan and Singapore over two decades and is a true friend of Kazakhstan.

Lee Hsien Loong stressed the importance of strengthening mutually beneficial cooperation between the countries. According to him, Singapore is committed to further maintain strategic partnership with Kazakhstan.

The interlocutors discussed interaction in trade and economic, investment, financial, transport and logistics and humanitarian spheres. A thorough exchange of views on current issues of international agenda took place as well.