Singapore removes most remaining COVID-19 measures

SINGAPORE. KAZINFORM - Singapore announced Thursday that it will remove nearly all of the remaining measures introduced in the last three years to curb the spread of COVID-19, Kyodo reports.

The situation has remained stable in recent months despite increased travel over the year-end holiday period, the Northern Hemisphere winter season and China's shift away from a «zero-COVID» policy, the Health Ministry said in a statement.

«We are therefore able to step down the remaining few COVID-19 measures, and establish an endemic COVID-19 new normal,» it said.

The government will no longer require people to wear masks on mass public transport such as commuter trains and buses, although visitors and workers in health care settings like hospitals and clinics will still be required to do so.

It will also remove remaining border measures that were introduced to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus. All non-fully vaccinated travelers entering Singapore will no longer be required to show proof of a negative pre-departure test or be required to purchase a COVID-19 travel insurance policy.

However, many of the rules could be reactivated if there are worrying developments, such as the emergence of new severe variants or signs that health care capacity is strained, it said.

A multi-ministry task force set up to plan strategies for the city-state to fight COVID-19 will be dismantled.

«We are standing down but as many of my colleagues have said in this panel, we are continuing to maintain a high level of alertness and preparedness,» Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said.

«So if need be, we will activate and we will put in place the necessary measures, responses and structures to deal with new situations should the need arise.»

Photo/Getty/Kyodo