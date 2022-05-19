EN
    21:14, 19 May 2022 | GMT +6

    Singapore reports 6,442 new COVID-19 cases

    SINGAPORE. KAZINFORM - Singapore reported 6,442 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the total tally to 1,254,113, Xinhua reports.

    Among the new cases, 6,289 were local transmissions and 153 were imported cases.

    Of the local cases, 453 cases were detected through polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests and 5,836 through antigen rapid test (ART) tests, according to statistics released by the Ministry of Health.

    A total of 288 cases are currently warded in hospitals, with eight cases in intensive care units.

    Two deaths were reported from COVID-19 on Wednesday, taking the total death toll to 1,369, according to the ministry.


