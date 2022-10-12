Singapore reports 9,611 new COVID-19 cases

SINGAPORE. KAZINFORM - Singapore reported 9,611 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the state's total tally to 1,979,259, Xinhua reports.

Of the new cases, 827 were detected through PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests and 8,784 through ARTs (antigen rapid test), according to statistics released by the country's Ministry of Health.

Among the PCR cases, 802 were local transmissions and 25 were imported cases. Among the ART cases with mild symptoms and assessed to be of low risk, there were 8,519 local transmissions and 265 imported cases.

A total of 533 cases are currently warded in hospitals, with 11 in intensive care units.

Two new deaths from COVID-19 were reported on Wednesday, bringing the total death toll to 1,636.