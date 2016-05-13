Singapore reports first case of Zika virus infection

SINGAPORE. KAZINFORM - The first imported case of Zika virus infection in Singapore was reported on Friday, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) and National Environment Agency (NEA) in a statement.

The patient, a 48-year-old male Singapore Permanent Resident, was tested positive for Zika virus infection on Friday.

He had traveled to Sao Paulo, Brazil from March 27 to May 7. According to the statement, the patient developed fever and rash from Tuesday and was admitted to Mount Elizabeth Novena Hospital and isolated on Thursday.

The authorities said the patient will be transferred to the Communicable Diseases Center at Tan Tock Seng Hospital for treatment and isolation to minimize the chances of being bitten by mosquitoes and spreading the infection in the community, Xinhua reports.

"The patient is currently well and recovering. He will only be discharged upon being tested negative for the Zika virus." MOH added.

MOH is screening the patient's household members. They have been advised to monitor their health and seek medical treatment if unwell.

MOH and NEA will also actively alert residents in the vicinity to seek medical attention if they develop symptoms of fever and rash.

The patient's residence is not an active dengue cluster. NEA has intensified vector control operations to control the population of Aedes mosquito in the areas around the case's residence. NEA has also redeployed additional officers from other areas to conduct the stepped up operations.