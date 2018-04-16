Singapore school to open its doors in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM An investor willing to build a Singapore 1500-seat school sent an application to the "National Company "Astana" Social and Entrepreneurial Corporation" JSC, the Yelorda-Info reports.

The school will include three stages of basic education. Children will live on campus. The school will be outfitted with the state-of-the-art equipment. The school project will be realized as a part of the Rukhani Janghyru program.