    18:08, 26 September 2023 | GMT +6

    Singaporean manufacturing production shrinks for 11 months

    manufacturing
    Photo: open sources

    Singapore's manufacturing output fell 12.1 percent year-on-year in August, marking a contraction for the 11th straight month, according to data by the Economic Development Board (EDB) Tuesday, Kazinform cites Xinhua

    The output in the electronics cluster decreased 20 percent in August compared to a year ago, becoming the top contributor to the total contraction, according to the EDB.

    As for the performance of other clusters, biomedical manufacturing declined by 1.8 percent, chemicals output fell by 5.9 percent, general manufacturing decreased by 6.1 percent, and precision engineering decreased by 14.4 percent.

    Transport engineering output recorded a growth of 16.2 percent in August.

