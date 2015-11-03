ASTANA. KAZINFORM - British singer Adele has made a record-breaking comeback with her single "Hello", becoming the first artist ever to sell over a million downloads in the first week. The song is off her new album "25" to be released later this month and pop pundits are relishing the prospect of more sky high sales.

Adele roundly beat Canadian teen heartthrob Justin Bieber, whose latest single "Sorry" sold 276,800 downloads in its debut week, taking second place.

"The success of 'Hello' this week underlines what an extraordinary artist Adele is - a once in a generation artist, who appeals to kids, teenagers, mums, dads, aunts, uncles, and grand parents," said Martin Talbot, CEO of the the UK's Official Charts Company.

Adele has released the song after a four-year break from music. Her last album "21" won six Grammy awards and sold more than 30 million copies worldwide. For more information go to Euronews.com.