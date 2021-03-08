EN
    16:10, 08 March 2021 | GMT +6

    Singer Dimash Kudaibergen sends congratulations on Women’s Day

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Famous Kazakhstani singer Dimash Kudaibergen has extended his congratulations on the International Women’s Day via Instagram, Kazinform reports.

    «Dear women! Mothers and sisters! I congratulate you from the bottom of my heart on a wonderful blooming day - International Women's Day! Blossom like wonderful flowers, symbol of the beauty of our life! Let your souls sparkle with light, and the song of happiness always accompanies the hearts. Let your home be full of joy, good luck and good mood!» reads his Instagram post.


