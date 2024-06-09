EN
    09:45, 09 June 2024

    Singer Dimash participates in project of China's main TV channel

    Dimash
    Photo: dimashnews.com

    On June 8, CCTV-1 broadcast a new episode of “Beauty and Harmony” project implemented by China Central Radio and Television in cooperation with the Ministry of Culture and Tourism for large-scale international cultural exchange between China and foreign countries, Kazinform News Agency cites dimashnews.com.

    “Music crosses borders and culture builds bridges. When the music comes on, I hope you can find strength and courage in my singing,” Dimash invited his fans to watch the program.

    And indeed, this evening from the stage of the project sounded a strong and courageous song “Golden”, which for several years has already been diving a start to Dimash’s solo concerts.

    Within the international cooperation, Kazakhstani singer Dimash Kudaibergen presented the famous composition “You Raise Me Up” accompanied by POLY WeDo, the choir of the Suzhou Youth Symphony Orchestra from China.

    Dimash
    Photo: dimashnews.com

    Recall, Dimash took part in the premiere edition of the project “Beauty and Harmony”, which took place October last year. At that time, together with the famous pianist Lang Lang, he performed a fragment of the first movement of the piano concerto “Song of the Yellow River Boatman” by composer Xin Xinghai and presented the Kazakh folk song “Dudarai” in the original traditional and jazz-funk style.

